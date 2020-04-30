The quick-thinking pilot took the plane back to a higher altitude.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) A flight of a foreign airline narrowly escaped a major air disaster on Tuesday due alleged negligence of Air Traffic Controller.

According to details, the passenger aircraft descended to an altitude of 5,000 feet when its ground proximity warning system (GPWS) got activated, alerting the pilot of the impending danger of crash.

The quick-thinking pilot took the plane back to a higher altitude, averting a major accident.

The sources said the on-duty air traffic controller misguided the pilot. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) ordered the immediate suspension of the air traffic controller.



A CAA spokesperson confirmed that the pilot asked for permission to descend due to the inclement weather. “The controller denied the permission initially but agreed when the pilot contacted again and insisted that the aircraft be allowed to descend due to the extremely bad weather,” he said.

The spokesperson said that the air investigation board is looking into the matter.