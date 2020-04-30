ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Implementation of agreement betweeen government and the banned outfit has started and 860 workers of banned TLP have been released.

According to sources, the arrested workers were released at 2am last night. Punjab Interior Department has however clarified that the workers who were not named in any case were allowed to walk free, clarifying that those facing cases are not being released.

On the other hand, bridge on Chenab River is still closed for traffic and GT Road is also not fully operational. Internet service in Gujrat is still suspended; however, all three bridges on River Jhelum are now open for traffic.

Train operation between Lahore, Peshawar and Rawalpindi has also resumed after a hiatus of five days. Sources have said that Pakistan Railways has suffered losses of millions of rupees due to closure of the trains.

A day earlier, PM Imran Khan also chaired a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee. During the meeting, the premier took the core committee members into confidence over talks with the banned outfit.

Imran Khan said that talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) was the only solution to the problem as he does not want bloodshed in the country at any cost.

“I never support use of power and chaos because no one can get benefit from the lawlessness. We have tried to resolve the current situation amicably. Negotiations were the only solution to the problem,” PM Khan said while talking to the participants.