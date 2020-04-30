PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday has declared that a local government election on a non-party basis is against the Article 17 of the Constitution.



A bench of the high court announced its verdict on a case pertaining to Local Government Act.



During the hearing, the court has ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold village and neighborhood councils polls on party basis.



It is to be mentioned here that Ikram Khan, Enayatullah, Khushdil Khan, Mushtaq Ahmed and Himayatullah, in their petition, had challenged holding LG polls on a non-party basis for village and neighborhood councils in PHC.