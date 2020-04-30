CM Balochistan also directed to provide best medical facilities to the injured.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – A blast in Kharan area of Balochistan on Tuesday injured 11 people who were shifted to Kharan Hospital for medical treatment.

According to officials, 4 to 5 kilograms of explosives were used in the blast. Chief Minister of Balochistan has strongly condemned the blast and ordered investigation of the incident.

The chief minister expressed sorrow over the incident and said that enemies of the country are trying to disturb peace of the province; however, such cowardly acts cannot lower the morale of people.

A day earlier, a bomb exploded in Lasbela district of Balochistan on Monday night, killing at least one and wounding two others.

A vehicle exploded near Shakir Hotel on the main RCD highway in Lasbela district of Balochistan. Police said that the deceased was identified as Awaran businessman Mir Akram Sajidi.