CHAMAN (Dunya News) – Chaman-Spin Boldak gate on Tuesday has been reopened for transportation after authorities in Afghanistan and Pakistan reached an agreement.



According to details, the border has been reopened for pedestrians and trade activities.



In a post on social-networking website Twitter, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Khan welcomed Afghan fruit trucks moving to Pakistan.



He asked the authorities on both sides to devote their energies to ensure smooth movement of people and trade vehicles.

In another tweet, Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan said Pakistan has waived off visa processing charges by NADRA for Afghan citizens upto December 31.

He said this is in pursuance of the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate Afghan nationals’ travel to Pakistan.



It is to be mentioned here that Taliban had closed the crossing on October 5 and suspended Afghan transit and regular trade between the two countries.