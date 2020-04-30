Pervez Khattak's nephew joins PPP

NOSHERA (Dunya News) – Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak’s nephew Ahad Khattak along with his political associates joined the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP).

The defence minister’s nephew announced to leave the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after consultation with his political allies and colleagues.

Ahad Khattak, son of PTI’s MPA Liaquat Khattak, with his political allies joined the PPP.

On the occasion, Ahad said that the PPP gave respect to him, adding that the majority of the people support him from the constituency.

PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari said that he welcomed Ahad Khattak in the party, adding that the PPP is becoming strong. He assured to participate in the local bodies elections, while PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto will address in Manki Sharif in Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.