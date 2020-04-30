The Ulemas raised objections on the statements of the federal ministers

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government would not have any objection to releasing banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi if courts ordered to released him.

He said this in his meeting with more than 31 Ulemas including Sarwat Ejaz Qadri, Pir Khalid Sultan Bahoo, Pir Abdul Khaliq, Dr Muhammad Zubair, Hamid Saeed Kazmi, Pir Muhammad Amin, Pir Khawaja Ghulam Qutb Farid, Pir Nizam Sialvi, Sahibzada Hafiz Hamid Raza and others who called on him in Islamabad on Saturday.

On the occasion, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed apprised the meeting of the current situation in the country, while important issues related to the protest of the banned TLP were also discussed.

The prime minister also informed the Ulemas regarding Rehmatul lil Alameen Authority.

Sources privy to the meeting said that the government left the issue of Saad Rizvi’s release on courts when asked by the religious scholars.

The Ulemas also raised objections on the statements of the federal ministers and said that the statements could sabotage the negotiations with the banned TLP.

They asked PM Imran Khan to bar federal ministers from giving rigid statements.

The premier went on to say that the government wouldn’t have any problem if courts order Saad Rizvi’s release, adding that expelling French Ambassador is not the solution to the problem but the world will have to be educated regarding blasphemy.

“The world will have to be told that blasphemy hurts the hearts of billions of Muslims,” Imran Khan said.