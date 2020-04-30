Public transport will be allowed to function with an occupancy level of 100pc in these cities.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya news) – The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has decided to normalize life in order to encourage high performance cities in term of Covid-19 vaccination.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in which the coronavirus situation in the country and vaccination campaign were reviewed in detail.

The forum decided to bring the routine life in cities with 60 percent of the total vaccinated population to a normal level gradually over their excellent performance in vaccination drive.

Islamabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gilgit and Mirpur were declared the best vaccinated cities for vaccinating 60 percent of the population with best vaccinated cities, while with 40-60% vaccinated population, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Peshawar, Ghazar, Karaming, Skardu, Hunza, Bagh and Bhimber have been declared as ‘good vaccinated cities’.

However, in the rest of the cites, COVID-19 restrictions on marriage ceremonies, gatherings and sports activities will remain in force till November 15. Public transport will be allowed to function with a maximum occupancy level of 80% in these cities.