PTI decides to challenge decision of RO on NA-133 by-election

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife Musarrat Jamshed Cheema have decided to file an appeal against the decision given by the returning officer (RO) on NA-133 by-election.

It is noteworthy here that the nomination papers of Jamshed Cheema and his wife for NA-133 by-election were rejected by the RO.

Speaking to the media, PTI Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Jamshed Cheema and his wife have announced to file an appeal against the decision of the RO.

“It would be a pleasure for me that the PML-N itself to say that they withdraw their objections. The PML-N should contest the election instead of hiding behind the technical reasons. Ejaz Chaudhry wanted his son to contest in the election, but no one has any conspiracy or malice,” Jamshed Cheema maintained.

“The party awarded the ticket in democratic way. I have voluntarily come to contest the election by asking the prime minister for this seat from the federation. When the candidate was decided by the party, then Ejaz Chaudhry led the election campaign,” he said.

He said that this is a minor issue and the ECP should not try to make a big problem, adding that the commission should allow him to contest the election.

On this occasion, PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry said that PML-N should contest instead of hiding behind technical reasons. “The ECP should answer for transferring vote of the proposer into another constituency and should explain the reason of changing vote constituency of the proposer,” he added.

The PTI senator also warned to approach the court, saying that the technical reason should not be made for contesting election.

Earlier in the day, the ECP rejected the nomination papers of PTI candidate Jamshed Iqbal Cheema for NA-133 by-election.

During the hearing of petition regarding rejection of nomination papers, PML-N’s Naseer Bhatta argued that Bilal Hussain – the proposer of Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife Musarrat Jamshed Cheema – is a resident of NA-130, while the constituency of election is NA-133. Under section 60 of the Election Act, the proposer should be belonged to the election’s constituency. Under the election rules, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife are not qualified for contesting election. The nomination papers of Jamshed and Musarrat should be rejected.

Announcing the decision over matter of NA-133 by-election, the ECP rejected the nomination papers of PTI candidate Jamshed Cheema and his wife.

The returning officer said that the proposer of the PTI’s Jamshed Cheema and his wife is not from NA 133.

A day earlier, the ECP took a notice of code of conduct violation by the candidates in NA-133 by-election. The Returning Officer (RO) sought clarification from PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, PML-N’s Shaista Pervaiz Malik and PPP’s Ch Aslam Gill as well as sought reply from the three candidates on November 1.

The ECP has issued notices to the candidates for placing panaflex banners and billboards in the constituency above the required size.

It may be recalled that senior PML-N leader Pervaiz Malik had passed away due to illness after which by-elections were announced in this constituency.

In the 2018 elections, PML-N s Pervaiz Malik had won with more than 89,000 votes, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ejaz Chaudhary had secured more than 77,000 votes.

The Election Commission had fixed Dec 5 for by-poll in NA-133 and also issued code of conduct.

The ECP notification says: “No government or authority shall post or transfer any official in the district where the schedule for byelection in NA-133 is announced till the publication of name of returned candidate. No government functionary or elected representative including a local government functionary shall announce any development scheme for the constituency where election is under process till Dec 5.”

Candidates can file their nominations till Oct 25. Scrutiny of the papers will be done on Oct 30 and an appeal.