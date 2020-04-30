Mainly dry weather expected in most areas of country

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Mainly dry weather is expected in most areas of the country while cold in northern areas during the next twelve hours.

Met office has forecast partly cloudy/dry weather in Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula, partly cloudy in Anantnag and Shopian, dry weather in Jammu and cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in Leh.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning

Islamabad twelve degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar fifteen, Karachi twenty-one, Quetta five, Gilgit four, Murree eight and Muzaffarabad nine degree centigrade.



