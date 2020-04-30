ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A key meeting on the national security under the chair of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has decided on Tuesday that no concession will be given to the banned outfit.

According to the sources, an important meeting on national security was held under the chair of PM Imran Khan. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hamid also attended the meeting.

The sources said that the security situation in the country, including law and order, was reviewed in detail during the meeting. The meeting decided that no concession would be given to the banned outfit.

The sources further maintained that Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid will ask for clearing the routes and ending the protests, adding that the government will hold talks with the banned organization.

Earlier, a meeting under the chair of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan reviewed the strategy against protests of the banned outfit and sit-ins announced by the traders.

It is pertinent to mention here that the march started by the workers of the banned organization has been stopped under an agreement with the government. The government had assured them to implement the settled matters during negotiations till Wednesday.

According to the sources, a meeting was held at Bani Gala under the chair of PM Imran Khan. Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri and the Punjab chief secretary attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Imran Khan was briefed on the talks with the banned organization. The meeting also reviewed demands of the banned outfit and the government’s strategy against the protests. The premier was also apprised about the protest call given by the traders.