Meeting held at Bani Gala under chair of PM Khan to discuss about sit-ins announced by traders

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A meeting, under the chair of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, on Tuesday reviewed the strategy against protests of the banned outfit and sit-ins announced by the traders.

It is pertinent to mention here that the march started by the workers of the banned organization has been stopped under an agreement with the government. The government had assured them to implement the settled matters during negotiations till Wednesday.

According to the sources, a meeting was held at Bani Gala under the chair of PM Imran Khan. Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri and the Punjab chief secretary attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Imran Khan was briefed on the talks with the banned organization. The meeting also reviewed demands of the banned outfit and the government’s strategy against the protests. The premier was also apprised about the protest call given by the traders.