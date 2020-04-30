ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday has chaired a key meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in Bani Gala.



According to sources, Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar and Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid attended the session.



During the meeting, the participants discussed ongoing political situation in the country while they also deliberated upon the arrangements to ensure nationwide security.



Meanwhile, the premier was also briefed over the negotiations with the banned outfit in Lahore.