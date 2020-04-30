Bilawal said the country has historic inflation, unemployment and poverty

LAKANA (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the October 29 rally against inflation will be historic.

The chairman of PPP visited Sachal Colony in Larkana and held a meeting. The meeting was attended by a large number of workers and officials.

On the occasion, Bilawal was given detailed briefing on the issues of the area.

Bilawal also discussed with the workers, officials and dignitaries ways to resolve problems of the district and expressed happiness over the identification of the problems.

He said that the country has historic inflation, unemployment and poverty, adding that the people need to be reminded of the role of PPP’s role during such crises.

“The PPP era not only provided employment but also increased salaries and pensions,” he said.