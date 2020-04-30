RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Army has paid tribute to Naik Saif Ali Janjua on the 73rd martyrdom anniversary, saying he “valiantly” repulsed Indian forces attacks and fought till his last breath.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a tweet: “On 73rd Shahadat [martyrdom] Anniversary; Nation pays tribute to gallantry of Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed, NH [Nishan-i-Haider], who valiantly defended vital Pir Kaleva Ridge against repeated Indian attacks in 1948. He led his men with conviction to fight till end while ensuring defence of motherland.”

Saif Ali Janjua was born on 25 April 1922 in Khandbaz Tehsil Nakial (Azad Jammu & Kashmir). He was enrolled in the Royal Corps of Engineers in British Indian Army on 18 March 1941. After retirement he helped in establishment of Haidri Force on 1 January 1948, as “Sher-e-Riast Battalion” under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Sher Khan. Due to his dedication, he was promoted as Naik and appointed as platoon commander.

He set personal examples of gallantry and inflicted heavy losses on the enemy at Bhudha Khanna area where his post was located. He defended the post with chivalry and repulsed many aggressive ventures by the enemy. During the battle he was seriously injured and embraced Martyrdom on 26 October 1948.

On 14th March 1949, the Defence Council of Azad Jammu & Kashmir adorned him with Hilal-e-Kashmir (posthumous) and on 30th November 1995, Government of Pakistan declared his Hilal-e-Kashmir equivalent to Nishan-e Haider.

