Pakistan cricket team has made us all proud, says COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said on Sunday that Pakistan cricket team has made us all proud.

According to a statement issued on twitter by director general (DG) the Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR), the army chief congratulates Pakistan Cricket Team for outstanding performance and comprehensive win against India in ICC T20 World Cup match.

“COAS congratulates Pakistan Cricket Team for outstanding performance and comprehensive win against India in ICC T 20 World Cup Match. Pakistan Cricket Team has made us all proud,” the DG-ISPR tweeted.

Earlier, Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan smashed unbeaten half-centuries as Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets to register their first win over their arch-rivals in a Twenty20 World Cup.

Chasing 152 for victory, Babar (68) and Rizwan (79) took apart the Indian bowling as they steered their team home with 13 balls to spare in Dubai.

Left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi set up victory - their first over their neighbours in six attempts in the tournament - with figures of 3-31 that kept down India to 151-7 despite a valiant 57 from skipper Virat Kohli.

In the immediate aftermath of victory, celebratory gunfire erupted in the Pakistan cities of Islamabad and Karachi.

Babar and Riwan went on the attack from the start with boundaries inside the powerplay - the first six overs when only two fielders are aloowed outside the innner circle -- to set the tone for their chase.

The dew did not help the Indian bowlers who regularly wiped the moisture off the ball with their towels while the openers kept the score ticking and got the occasional fours and sixes.

The batting pair kept up the charge as Babar reached his fifty with a six off spinner Varun Chakravarthy to get the Pakistan crowd dancing with joy.

Rizwan raised his fifty with a boundary off pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah and then raced past his captain, hitting six fours and three sixes in his 55-ball knock.

Babar hit the winning runs to turn a new page in Pakistan-India rivalry.