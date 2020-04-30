Imran Khan will attend the launching ceremony of “Middle East Green Initiative Summit”

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at Madinah Munawara on a three day official visit along with delegation to Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister was received by Deputy Governor of Madinah Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal at the airport.

He will proceed for Ziarat at Masjid Al Nabawi.

Imran Khan will attend the launch ceremony of “Middle East Green Initiative Summit”, being held in Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The first of their kind in the Middle East Region, “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East” initiatives were launched by the Crown Prince in March 2021 aimed at protecting the nature and planet.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam are accompanying the prime minister.

At the Summit, the prime minister would share his perspective on the challenges faced by developing countries due to climate change.

He will also highlight Pakistan’s experience of launching nature-based solutions to address the environmental challenges including 10 Billion Tree Tsunami.

Besides meeting the Saudi leadership, the prime minister will also participate in an event on the promotion of investment in Pakistan and interact with leading investors and businessmen from Saudi Arabia and Pakistani diaspora.