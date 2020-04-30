PIA would be operating with overall 11 airbuses which would help it generate more revenue

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday announced acquiring another dry leased Airbus-320 that reached Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) for induction in the national flag-carrier’s fleet in the next few days.

“It is the second aircraft, acquired on a six-year dry lease, during the current year, which has arrived Islamabad from French city of Perpignan via Egypt,” a PIA spokesman said in a press statement.

He said three weeks ago, the PIA had also acquired an aeroplane and made it part of the regular flight operations. With the arrival of the second dry leased aircraft, the number of newly inducted airplanes in the PIA fleet, under the present management, stood at three.

The spokesman said now the PIA would be operating with overall 11 airbuses which would help it generate more revenue.

As per the PIA business plan, he said, more aircraft would be inducted in the national flag-carrier’s fleet in the coming days.