Pak wants good relations with India but relations not improving due to attitude of Modi: Minister

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry has said that Imran Khan is very popular in India, if he holds a rally in New Delhi today, it will be a bigger than Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the journalists in Dubai, the minister said Pakistan wanted good relations with India. “Due to the attitude of Modi and his party, the situation in Pak-India is not improving. Imran Khan is very popular in India. If you hold a rally in Delhi today, it will be a bigger rally than Modi,” he added.

Commenting on the tomorrow’s ICC World Cup’s biggest match, he said that the spirits were high from both the sides for Pakistan, India T20 World Cup match being played tomorrow.

He maintained that giving the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis is a priority of the government, adding that the Pakistanis living abroad sent record remittances in the country.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the coronavirus had hit the world s five largest economies. “The PTI-led government fought with the pandemic Corona in the best possible way. Commodity prices rose around the world due to COVID-19.”

Discussing about Afghanistan, the federal minister said that Pakistan wants inconclusive government in neighbor country, and talking with Taliban to take other group with them.

“Pakistan will accept Afghan government with consultations of all regional countries. Pakistan wants peace and stability in Afghanistan. Afghan situation has a direct impact on Pakistan, while rupee has depreciated due to smuggling of dollars to Afghanistan.”

The information minister said that 300,000 new jobs have been created in the construction sector, adding that 1100 billion was added to the national economy in the field of agriculture and record production of wheat and sugarcane has been achieved this year.