The die-hard workers of the PPP greeted Khurshid Shah outside the Sukkur jail.

SUKKUR (Dunya News) – Days after Supreme Court (SC) granted bail to Khursheed Shah in the assets beyond means case, the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) senior leader has been released from Sukkur jail.

The PPP stalwart was released after an accountability court verified the Supreme Court s order for his bail.

Shah’s son had submitted bail bonds worth Rs10 million against his father s bail.

The die-hard workers of the PPP greeted Khurshid Shah outside the Sukkur jail. Khurshid Shah left for his residence with a convoy of workers.

It may be recalled that Khurshid Shah was in jail for more than 25 months in assets in excess of his income. He was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in 2019 from Islamabad.

The NAB had alleged that the petitioner’s properties that were purchased by him in the year 2005, 2008 to 2019 in his name and in the names of his heirs and benamidars during such period, were beyond his sources of income.