RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Terrorists fire raid security forces post in District Kech, Balochistan.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR), the troops responded promptly. During fire exchange, Sepoy Muhammad Qaiser embraced martyrdom.

Meanwhile, the area search operation in progress to hunt down perpetrators of the incident.

Earlier in the day, a soldier of Pakistan Army has embraced martyrdom (Shahadat) foiling the terrorists’ attack at the military post in Thall, Hangu District.

The terrorists fired at the military post in Thall, Hangu District late last night (Tuesday), said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received on Wednesday.

The troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists who had initiated fire at the military post.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Waqas, age 26 years, resident of Mansehra who embraced Shahadat during the exchange of fire.

The security forces were conducting an area clearance to eliminate any terrorists found in the locality.