ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government has withdrawn the security provided to the members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday.

According to the sources, the federal government withdrew the security which was provided to the members of the election commission from Sindh and Punjab.

As per ECP’s sources, the security was withdrawn from the members on the instructions of the Interior Ministry.

The sources further maintained that the ECP secretary has contacted the interior secretary in which he has showed his concerns regarding the withdrawal of security of the members.

Meanwhile, the interior secretary has assured to take up the matter of security of the election commission members with the interior minister.