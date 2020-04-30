Fawad Ch said with the commencement of crushing season, the price of sugar will be further reduced

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday said that the prices of flour and sugar were continuously declining and with the commencement of crushing season, the price of sugar will be further reduced.

Talking to media after the PTI core committee meeting, he said that the meeting was attended by PTI leadership from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

Discussing the issue, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the party leadership to launch a public relations campaign. The prime minister said that schedules should be issued in cities and districts for the preparation of local government elections.

The minister said that before the core committee meeting, PM Imran Khan presided over the meeting regarding the Ehsas program and directed immediate steps to provide relief to the middle class.

Chaudhry went on to say that the prices of petroleum products have gone up, the government is now ready to tackle the major problem of inflation, in the coming days the PM will announce major programs himself.

He said that the prices of flour and sugar were continuously declining and with the commencement of crushing season, the price of sugar would be further reduced. “This year is expected to be a historic sugarcane production, and the cotton production is 60 percent higher than last year, while the price of flour is steadily declining, pulses, vegetables, sugar and flour prices are on a downward trend.”

The information minister said that Sindh government should increase the release of wheat so that the price of flour in Sindh is reduced. Compared to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 20 kg flour is Rs 400 more expensive in Sindh due to which there is a difference of Rs 400 in the price of a bag of flour in Sindh.