QUETTA (Dunya News) – After submission of the no-confidence motion in Balochistan Assembly, Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal has again reiterated that he would not resign as the chief minister under any circumstances.

Addressing to the floor of Balochistan Assembly, the chief minister said that failure is part of politics. He also said that Noor Muhammad had resigned from the PHE Ministry.

“We must have open heart in terms of democracy. I have no reservations with the opposition because they have complains of more than three and half years. I don t even have issue with angry friends. It s all part of politics. When we talk somewhere, everything is highlighted in this modern era. So speak only those words which you can keep after four months also.”

He also said that everyone has to speak those words on political matter which can be defended later. “I did not mind anyone’s political talk. I m not saying we re all right. Many people tolerate and many do not,” he mentioned.

Referring to the development works in the province, Jama Kamal said that work is being done in every district today, adding that no abduction is done in politics. “We can withdraw the ministries from the angry friends. Can t stop anyone from getting angry, every party has a procedure. I was voted by my party and allies, not the opposition.”

The chief minister said that he would accept the decision taken on the day of polling and would not resign. He said that he would face failure and this is part of politics. “There is an administrator who runs the governance. Thank you to everyone, especially the opposition leader who made a good appointment today. Each MPA has his own vision.”

“I accept the challenge of Sanaullah Baloch, If I do not get 2 per cent of the votes, then I will quit politics forever. But now let Sana keep his word,” he maintained.

Giving his ruling, the speaker said that the missing members should be allowed to come to the assembly, to which the chief minister replied that if the members of the assembly were missing, their families should go to the police station and register a case. Something in the double standard should be a test scale.