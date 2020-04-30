LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday suspended notices of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sent to Ali Tareen over not declaring foreign assets.

LHC heard the plea filed by Ali Tareen in which he stated that FIA unnecessarily sent notice of not declaring assets worth over 30 million pounds as the matter is already in the high court.

The plaintiff further said that all foreign assets were declared in 2018 tax returns and the investigation agency sent notices with malicious intent. FIA also wrongly accused the plaintiff of benefiting from foreign assets of his father, the petition added.