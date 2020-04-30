SC orders NAB to submit basic material for Khurshid Shah's arrest

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday has directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit basic material for the arrest of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khurshid Shah.

During the hearing, Shah’s counsel told the court that the allegations leveled by the anti-graft watchdog have not been made part of the reference. NAB prosecutor said that the government has formed a committee for clearance on the amendment ordinance.

Subsequently, the court has ordered to inform about the reasons behind arresting the PPP leader.

It is to be mentioned here that NAB had arrested senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah in a case regarding his alleged assets beyond means.

"NAB Sukkur arrested Syed Khursheed Shah in the assets beyond means case," a brief handwritten statement issued by NAB Islamabad said.

Multiple corruption cases against Shah are under investigation with NAB. In 2012, an accountability court had directed NAB to file a reference against him on a complaint pertaining to alleged accumulation of illegitimate assets.

In 2013, NAB had reopened two corruption cases against Shah under the directives of the Lahore High Court.