ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday said that Pakistan Navy had thwarted an attempt by an Indian submarine to enter Pakistani territorial waters.

ISPR, in a statement, said that the submarine made the intrusion bid on October 16 but Pakistan Navy successfully foiled the plans of the enemy.

According to the ISPR, a strict monitoring watch has been kept by Pakistan Navy during the prevailing security milieu to safeguard maritime frontiers of Pakistan. It is the third incident of its kind wherein an Indian Naval Submarine has been prematurely detected and tracked by Pakistan Navy Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

The ISPR in its statement further stated that the recent incident reflects the deplorable Indian machinations. It reaffirmed Pakistan Navy’s resolve and commitment to defend maritime frontiers of the motherland.

Earlier in 2019, Pakistan Navy had also thwarted attempt by Indian submarine to enter Pakistani waters.

The Pakistan Navy used its specialised skills to ward off the submarine, successfully keeping it from entering Pakistani waters.