RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler on Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarter (GHQ).

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest, the current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the US in various fields were discussed, during the meeting.

The COAS said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wishes for an enduring relationship with the United States.

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa also reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.