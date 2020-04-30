ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday acknowledged rising inflation in the country but said that not a single government wants inflation.

Talking to media persons in the federal capital, Sheikh Rashid said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is chairing a meeting today over the rising inflation.

Talking about Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said that the opposition alliance has no value. PDM used to say that government will be sent packing by December 2020 but now December of 2021 is approaching and PTI is still in government.

Sheikh Rashid while apprising media about decisions of Interior Ministry, said that online visa service has been launched for Afghanistan. He also announced that Air Patrolling Unit in Islamabad will be launched on Thursday.