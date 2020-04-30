LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign if he is unable to run the country.

Marriyum, in a statement, said that government has devastated the economy and inflation and unemployment are at the highest level. Meanwhile, PTI has also failed miserably on foreign policy front, she added.

The PML-N leader said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government only lied and looted the masses in the last three years.