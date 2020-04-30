ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan said this is a special month of blessings and happiness when Allah Almighty sent Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) Khatam-un-Nabiyyeen on the earth.

In a video message this morning, Imran Khan said, “Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a great leader in the history of the world. The great quality of a leader is that he brings together humans and does not spread hate.”

“So I want all Pakistanis to fully participate in the celebrations of 12 Rabiul Awal,” he said adding the celebrations of this year should be unprecedented in the history of Pakistan.

“My message to the people is that everybody should take part in the celebrations,” the PM said.