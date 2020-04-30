FO spokesperson said Pakistan will spare no effort in resolutely thwarting any aggressive designs

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has condemned in the strongest terms the irresponsible and provocative statement reportedly made by the Indian Home Minister threatening so-called “surgical strikes” in Pakistan.

In a statement on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that this delusional statement only goes to further demonstrate the BJP-RSS combine’s propensity to stoke regional tensions for both ideological reasons and political expediency, based on enmity towards Pakistan.

The spokesperson said that such statements also serve as smokescreens to divert the world attention from India’s state-terrorism and systematic human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and against Muslims and other minorities in India.

Ahmad said that Pakistan has repeatedly drawn the attention of the international community to India’s sinister designs of staging “false flag” operations to implicate Pakistan and Kashmiris.

“While Pakistan is a peace-loving Country, we will spare no effort in resolutely thwarting any aggressive designs,” he said.

The spokesperson went on to say that Pakistan’s swift response to India’s Balakot misadventure in 2019 including the downing of Indian combat aircraft and capture of Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot, fully demonstrated the will, capacity and preparedness of our armed forces to deter Indian aggression.