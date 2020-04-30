ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan while ruling out differences on the issue of appointment of new Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General said that no one other than him has better relations with the military leadership.

A meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan. During the meeting, the prime minister took the parliamentary party into confidence on the current situation.

According to sources, Imran Khan said that there was no tension on the issue of appointment of ISI DG, adding that it was a procedural issue on which rumors spread.

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the new Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) would be appointed soon.

The federal minister for information said that the army and the government are on the same page and have a cordial relationship with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Fawad said that Civil-military relations in the history of Pakistan have never been as good as they are today and the credit goes to Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

All matters relating to the appointment of DG ISI have been settled and the appointment process has begun, Fawad stated.

He said that the Prime Minister said that civil-military relations have never been so ideal before, General Bajwa always supported the civilian government.

The PM said that the army and the government are on the same page, he added.