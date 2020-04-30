AJK BISE Mirpur Board Result 2021: Three students secure first position by obtaining 1100 marks

MIRPUR (Dunya News) - Azad Kashmir Intermediate Board of Education has announced intermediate positions according to which Parsa Zulfiqar and Hashim bin Waleed of Model Science College Muzaffarabad secured the first position by obtaining 1100 marks out of 1100.

According to Azad Kashmir Board, Haider Iqbal of Kashmir Model College Mirpur also secured first position with 1100 marks while 12 students secured second position with 1098 marks, 26 students secured third position with 1096 marks.

The successful candidates were declared pass under the government promotion policy while Areej Yaseen of Punjab College secured the second position with 1098 marks.

