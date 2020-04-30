ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that has described the Pakistan-Iran border as a border of ‘peace and friendship’, and underlined the importance of steps taken for enhanced security on both sides.

He said this while talking to Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran on called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Imran Khan welcomed the visiting dignitary and highlighted upward trajectory in bilateral engagement between Pakistan and Iran. He also recalled meeting President Raisi in Dushanbe on the margins of SCO Summit, which had imparted further impetus to bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, the prime minister also noted agreement on the establishment of Border Sustenance Markets and stressed that the operationalization of these markets would facilitate livelihood in the region.

He appreciated Iran’s steadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, especially by the Supreme Leader, adding that Kashmiris looked forward to Iran’s strong voice in support of their just cause.

Khan shared Pakistan’s perspective on the latest developments in Afghanistan, stressing that as the neighbors of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran had direct stake in peace and stability in the country. Pakistan wished to see a peaceful and stable Afghanistan with sustainable economy and promoting connectivity.

The premier also underscored that the international community must remain positively engaged, provide urgently needed humanitarian assistance, and take steps to prevent economic collapse. He stressed the need for unfreezing of Afghanistan’s financial assets to help support the Afghan people at this critical juncture, especially before the onset of the winter.

PM Khan underscored the importance of national reconciliation and inclusive political settlement.

He also emphasized continued close coordination between Pakistan and Iran, including through the platform of six neighboring countries of Afghanistan established last month. The PM conveyed cordial greetings for President Raisi and renewed his invitation for him to visit Pakistan.