LAHORE (Dunya News) – Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday lambasted the government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over its incompetency in managing national affairs.

The opposition leader took to the Twitter and took a dig at the federal government saying, “every other day brings new evidence, if at all, any is needed, of PTI govt’s gross incompetence in managing national affairs.”

He said, “Cost of its obsession with self-preservation is a falling rupee, record inflation, dysfunctional economy, poor governance & institutional incoherence.”