LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 18 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,259,648. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,152 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 689 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,792 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,502 in Sindh 5,650 in KP, 933 in Islamabad, 739 in Azad Kashmir, 350 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 463,167 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 436,442 in Punjab 176,048 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,201 in Islamabad, 34,354 in Azad Kashmir, 33,083 in Balochistan and 10,353 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 19,953,497 coronavirus tests and 42,476 in the last 24 hours. 1,189,742 patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,280 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.62 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 63,046,740 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 493,575 in last 24 hours. 32,723,061 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 604,451 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 89,719,686 with 1,052,572 in the last 24 hours.