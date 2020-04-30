The Tamgha-e-Shujaat will be awarded to the Kalhoro next year on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has recommended awarding ‘Tamgha-e-Shujaat’ to a constable who saved the life of a passenger in Sindh.

A summary has been moved in this regard to award Tamgha-e-Shujaat to Jamal Kalhoro who was filmed saving the life of a man who fell off a moving train.

PM Imran nominated Sindh Police Constable Jamal Kalhoro for the medal. He recommended President Arif Alvi to award the medal to the police Constable.

Earlier in August, the prime minister had announced to honour Jamal on his twitter handle, saying they decided to honour Constable Jamal Kalhoro on Pakistan Day 23rd March for dedication to duty.