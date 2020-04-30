Stay away from my affairs, Aamir Liaquat warns Fawad Chaudhry

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain has warned Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry to stay away from his affairs.

In his message on micro-blogging website Twitter, Aamir Liaquat said, “It would be appropriate for Fawad Chaudhry to stay away from my affairs, otherwise my slap will not be able to stand in front of your slap, it is better to remain silent.”

— Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) October 11, 2021

It may be recalled that PTI leader and MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain announced his resignation but did not give reasons.

Talking to a private TV channel, Aamir Liaquat said that he had resigned from the PTI along with his resignation from the assembly and two more members were also about to resign soon. “If I explain the reason for my resignation, the whole of Pakistan will be shaken and the hour will come,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Aamir Liaquat Hussain was elected MNA from Karachi on PTI ticket in 2018 general elections. Aamir Liaquat Hussain had earlier hinted at his resignation on Twitter in July 2020.