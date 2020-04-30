Punjab govt decides to give command of Baloch Levies to Punjab police

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has decided to give the command of the Baloch Levies to the Punjab police for increasing the capacity of the Border Military Police and Baloch Levies.

A high level meeting was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar. Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Hassan Khawar, Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal, IGP Sardar Ali Khan, the additional chief secretary home, the principal secretary to the chief minister and the commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Division attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the affairs of Border Military Police and Baloch Levies. It was decided to increase the capacity of Border Military Police and Baloch Levies.

Addressing a meeting, CM Buzdar has announced to increase the capacity of the Border Military Police and Baloch Levies for the protection of the tribal people. He also said that Border Military Police and Baloch Levies will be provided with professional training and latest weapons.

Buzdar ordered to give the command of the Baloch Levies to an officer of the Punjab police besides quick completion of the recruitment process in Border Military Police.

“The recruitment process will be made transparent. We will improve the infrastructure of Baloch Levies and Border Military Police. All-possible resources will be provided to both forces to ensure security of the tribal people of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur,” the chief minister maintained.