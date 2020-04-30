The meeting decided that only government-approved rallies and events will be allowed.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) while issuing guidelines for holding Milads and Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conferences in the month of Rabi ul Awal, made it mandatory for religious scholars and Naat reciters to be fully vaccinated.

The decision was taken in a meeting with Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in chair. The meeting decided that only government-approved rallies and events will be allowed.

The meeting also directed the individuals and organisations concerned to strictly implement the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) throughout the holy month.

According to the SOPs defined by the NCOC for milads and other religious events, the venues should be open and spacious where a six-feet distance in the seating arrangement must be ensured.