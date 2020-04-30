The funeral prayer of late Shahid Zehri will be offered at 8:00am today (Monday).

HUB (Dunya News) – A journalist working for a private channel was killed when a bomb attached to his vehicle exploded in Hub, a tehsil located in the Lasbela District of Balochistan, on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

The CCTV footage received by Dunya News shows that a sticky bomb attached to journalist Shahid Zehri’s vehicle exploded when he took a u-turn on a busy road, killing Shahid on the spot.

Police sources said that Bomb Disposal Squad personnel are assessing the nature of the blast.

The body of Shahid Zehri was handed over to his heirs after completion of medico legal process. The funeral prayer of late Shahid Zehri will be offered at 8:00am today (Monday) at the ground near Hub Police Station.

