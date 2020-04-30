Rescue teams shifted the dead and injured of both accidents to hospital.

JHELUM/TOBA TEK SINGH (Dunya News) – One person was killed while 24 other were wounded in two separate accidents in Jhelum and Toba Tek Singh on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident occurred in Jhelum where a speeding car overturned at the Grand Trunk (GT) Road, killing one person on the spot and injuring four other. Rescue teams shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

The Second accident occurred in Toba Tek Singh where a bus turned turtle when the driver lost control of the vehicle while saving a motorcyclist. At least 20 passengers of the bus were wounded in the accident.

Rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the injured persons to hospital.

