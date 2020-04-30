QUETTA (Dunya News) - Coronavirus has claimed one more life in Balochistan on Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 350 in the province, Dunya News reported.

At least four more persons were tested positive for the deadly disease in the province in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of patients infected by the COVID-19 to 32,095 in the province. The new cases were reported in provincial capital Quetta.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,168,941 people were screened for the virus till October 10 out of which four more were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 160 active coronavirus cases in the province while 31,585 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Sunday was recorded at 0.78 percent in the province.

