Elections can be held at any time, says Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif has made a big prediction saying the elections could be held at any time in view of the current situation across the country.

Addressing a workers convention in Sialkot, the former defence minister said that the sanctity of the vote should not be violated, adding that the elections could be held at any time.

“The government has already started preparations to stop the opposition from contesting elections. While, the opposition members are being implicated in cases because the government is clearly seen its own defeat,” Khawaja Asif maintained.

The PML-N stalwart also mentioned said that 71,000 hackers made attempts to break the FBR’s data rooms in August. He also said that the price of electricity has been increased by Rs1.95 per unit.

“The people are being crushed through inflation. Transparency International said that inflation has increased by four levels. The PML-N’s projects were scrapped while the Kharian Motorway project also belonged to PML-N,” he added.

“The court asked in which case they arrested Khawaja Asif but they had no answer,” the former foreign minister mentioned, asking that where the billion trees are. He further said that the corruption and inflation have flooded and the survival of the middle class has become impossible.

“If the government stays for another year and a half, the country will go bankrupt. The only solution to the country’s situation is for 22 million people to have the right to choose their own rulers, while the Pakistani people have not had the right to vote for 74 years,” the PML-N leader said.

“The one who has robbed the vote during in power is accountable in this world and in the hereafter. If he does not have power, he will also be held accountable. The Pakistani nation will hold him accountable with justice,” he said.