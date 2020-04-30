Peace in Afghanistan our top priority: FM Qureshi

MULTAN (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Sunday highlighting the Afghanistan issue stated that peace in Afghanistan is our top priority and we believe that if there is peace in Afghanistan then there will be peace in the whole region.

Foreign minister said that the world was witnessing our efforts for peace in Afghanistan. He added “Pakistan will continue its conciliatory efforts for peace and stability in the region, including Afghan peace process.”

He said Pakistan was committed to continue providing political, diplomatic and moral support towards Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self-determination.

The foreign minister stated “We stand side by side with the Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for their right to self-determination.”

A “dossier” based on irrefutable evidences of the atrocities and war crimes of Indian Occupying Forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has been presented to the world, said FM Qureshi.

Foreign Minister Qureshi stated that they would continue to raise voices against oppression and barbarism by Indian army in IIOJK at every forum.

The foreign minister maintained “Kashmir has become a global issue rather a regional one and it must be resolved in accordance with United Nations resolutions.” He stressed “the international community must come forward to stop ongoing serious human rights violations in IIOJK and save the oppressed Kashmiris from tyranny of Indian occupying forces.”

The foreign minister remarked that corona epidemic had hit world’s strongest economies hard. To meet the challenges, Pakistan was focusing on economic diplomacy, promoting economic cooperation and enhancing regional ties.

Qureshi said that Pakistan’s economy was on the right track with encouraging economic indicators. The Pakistanis have emerged as a strong nation after overcoming major challenges such as terrorism and the coronavirus, said Shah Mahmood Qureshi adding, Pakistan was emerging as a prosperous country in the world.

The significant progress was being made in the field of exports and agriculture. Due to effective policies of incumbent government, sustainable development will continue in the public interest.

The foreign minister maintained that Pakistan would achieve prominence in the world soon due to its progressive policies. He mentioned that welfare of the Pakistani community abroad was one of the government’s top priorities.

The Pakistan embassies around the world were working for welfare of overseas Pakistanis and trying to resolve their problems. The FM added “I have directed diplomatic missions abroad to strive hard for the welfare of Pakistani community therein.” Earlier, the foreign minister spent a busy day in Multan.

He listened speeches delivered in the Prime Minister’s Seerat Conference live at Raza Hall, Multan. On this occasion, Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs and Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Amir Dogar, Moin Riaz Qureshi, MNA Malik Ahmad Hussain Dehar, MPA Wasim Khan Badozai, MPA Nadeem Qureshi, MPA Malik Saleem Labar, MPA Zaheeruddin Alizai, Commissioner Multan Dr. Irshad Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan, Khalid Javed Warraich, Qurban Fatima and civil society workers were also present.