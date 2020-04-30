Unofficial results: PTI wins LA-3 Mirpur by-election

MIRPUR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Yasir Sultan Chaudhry won the by-elections in LA-3 Mirpur bagging 20,142 votes on Sunday.

According to the unofficial results, PML-N candidate Chaudhary Muhammad Saeed remained runner up with 11,608 votes. The PPP candidate Chaudhry Ashraf obtained only 1450 votes.

Meanwhile, overall turnout remained 44 per cent in the constituency.

It is pertinent to mention here that the LA-3 Mirpur seat became vacant after the PTI’s candidate Barrister Sultan Mahmood was sworn in as AJK president. There is a total of 148 polling stations with 85,917 registered voters in the concurrency.