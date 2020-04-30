Air Chief Marshal (r) Farooq Feroze Khan laid to rest with full military honours

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Farooq Feroze Khan who expired in Islamabad due to cardiac arrest, was laid to rest at PAF graveyard Nur Khan with full military honours.

According to PAF Spokesperson a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force also presented gun salute at his grave.

After the burial, floral wreaths were placed at the grave of the deceased on behalf of President of Pakistan, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of the Air Staff and other dignitaries.

Earlier his funeral prayers were held at PAF Base, Nur Khan which was attended by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of the Air Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, former PAF air chiefs, war veterans, senior civil and military officials.