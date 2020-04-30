Imam of Masjid Al Haram calls on Punjab governor, discusses Pak-Saudi relations

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Imam of Masjid Al-Haram Sheikh Dr Maher al Muaiqly called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Sunday.

During the meeting, they discussed Pak-Saudi relations and other issues.

The Punjab governor shared photos of meeting with Sheikh Dr Maher al Muaiqly on his social media micro-blogging website tweet.

On the occasion, Imam Masjid Al-Haram said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia can never stay away from each other, adding that Pakistan is the power of Saudi Arabia, the hearts of both the countries beat together.

Sheikh Dr Maher al Muaiqly further said that Saudi Arabia is the axis of love of all Muslims. “May Allah protect Pakistan while the love and affection of the people of Pakistan cannot be expressed in words, we stand with Pakistan,” he maintained.

In the meeting, the Punjab governor said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have deep and friendly relations based on history, culture and religion. “220 million Pakistanis are proud of their fraternal and strong ties with Saudi Arabia. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the relations of Pakistan with Saudi Arabia are getting stronger, while Pakistan and Saudi Arabia always stand by each other in difficult times.”