LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan in excitement chanted ‘Jiye Bhutto’ slogans on Saturday.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan appreciated the role of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for cricket and chanted slogans in excitement.

Earlier, Opposition XI defeated Government XI in both matches played at Governor House in Lahore.

In first match, the Government XI set a target of 98 runs that was easily chased by Opposition XI who won the match by eight wickets.

Qasim Khan Langah smashed 34 runs whereas Ali Haider Gillani scored 31 runs. Tariq Bara hit 31 runs while Fayyaz-ul-Haq Chohan made 27 runs.

In second match, the Opposition XI again routed Government XI and won the title of Best of Three Cricket Series.